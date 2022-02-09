Karthik Subbaraj directorial Mahaan starring Vikram and his son Dhruv is finally out on Amazon Prime Video and initial critics reactions are already calling it a blockbuster. The father-son rivalry on-screen and the engaging screenplay is lauded.

Check Out the Reaction Below:

Mass Entertainer!

#Mahaan : #ChiyaanVikram scores big time in this action thriller.. Elevated by #Chiyaan vs #Dhruv confrontation scenes..#DhruvVikram is fearless in his acting.. Liked the 2nd half much better.. #Chiyaan is #Mahaan - Take a Bow! 👌 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 9, 2022

Father-Son Rivalry Spices It Up

#Mahaan : #ChiyaanVikram scores big time in this action thriller.. Elevated by #Chiyaan vs #Dhruv confrontation scenes..#DhruvVikram is fearless in his acting.. Liked the 2nd half much better.. #Chiyaan is #Mahaan - Take a Bow! 👌 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 9, 2022

Engaging Flick

#Mahaan is absolute feast . Beast mode acting by trio #Bobbysimha #ChiyaanVikram #dhuruvvikram . @Music_Santhosh music 👌👌👌Fantastic movie by @karthiksubbaraj. Watch it in @PrimeVideoIN from tonight guys . Fabulous movie 🎥🎥Congrats team 💐💐 — C V Kumar (@icvkumar) February 9, 2022

Super Hit!

#Mahaan would've been a big boxoffice break for #DhruvVikram particularly, had it released in theaters. @karthiksubbaraj - #ChiyaanVikram have given him the fiery #Dada to ROCK Among the huge list of support actors (mostly KS regulars), really liked Sananth's role & his acting👍 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) February 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)