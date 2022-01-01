Mohanlal has not just posted a heartwarming message to all his fans on the occasion of New Year 2022, but he served a perfect treat as well. Lalettan, as he is fondly known, shared his looks from his upcoming films – Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure (the film that marks his directorial debut too), Alone and Monster. These three looks from the three films are different and intriguing indeed.

Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure

Here's a toast to another year that rises before us. Wishing all good fortunes and prosperity upon each one of you! May this year turn out to be one of the most treasured time frames of your life! #HappyNewYear #BarrozFirstLook pic.twitter.com/x3ZaawlMZ6 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 31, 2021

Alone

Team 'Alone' wishing all of you a Happy New Year pic.twitter.com/om7J292CN6 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) January 1, 2022

Monster

Wishing all of you a great year ahead. Have a fantabulous 2022- Team Monster pic.twitter.com/JJS7lEah00 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) January 1, 2022

