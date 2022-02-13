Dhanush has teamed up with his brother, director Selvaraghavan, for the upcoming film Naane Varuven. The makers had released a few posters of the lead actor earlier that showed him in a rugged avatar. The filmmaker has released a still and mentioned that ‘shooting in progress’. Naane Varuven: Makers Release Dhanush’s New Poster From Selvaraghavan Directorial!

Selvaraghavan and Dhanush

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)