In the vibrant new poster from Lal Jr’s upcoming film Nadikar, lead actor Tovino Thomas steals the spotlight as he exudes sheer swag alongside ‘The Gang’, including Soubin Shahir and Balu Varghese. The film is slated to release in theatres on May 3. Nadikar Teaser: Tovino Thomas' Is A 'Failed' Superstar in Lal Jr's Film (Watch Video).

Nadikar New Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)