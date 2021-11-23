Naga Chaitanya, who has turned a year older today, has thanked fans for constantly extending their support throughout his journey. The makers of his upcoming films, Bangarraju and Thank You, shared the films teaser and first look, respectively. Chay, as he is fondly known, says that both these films are very special to him. Sharing a tweet on the same he writes, “Two very special films .. grateful to be playing these roles and working with some very special people.”

Birthday Boy Naga Chaitanya’s Tweet

Two very special films .. grateful to be playing these roles and working with some very special people . Thank you for all the love and constantly putting light on my journey . #Bangarraju #ThankYouTheMovie pic.twitter.com/xcEmlkJmH8 — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) November 23, 2021

