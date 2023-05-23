Malayalam film Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum, which released in theatres in April, is releasing soon on Amazon Prime Video. The adventure comedy drama starring Fahadh Faasil, Anjana Jayaprakash, Dhwani Rajesh and Viji Venkatesh will be streaming online from May 26. Helmed by Akhil Sathyan, the story of the flick revolves around a middle-class Malayali man. Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum Review: Netizens Hail Fahadh Faasil – Akhil Sathyan’s Malayalam Film As ‘Clean Family Entertainer’

Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum on Prime Video:

