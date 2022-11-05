Ponniyin Selvan: 1 had released in theatres on September 30 and the epic historical action drama had opened to positive response from the audience. As per reports, the part two of Mani Ratnam directorial will now arrive in theatres on April 28, 2023. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited. Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection: Mani Ratnam’s Magnum Opus Grosses Rs 450 Crore Worldwide!

Ponniyin Selvan Part Two Release Date

#PonniyinSelvan part 2 to release in theatres April 28, 2023 Official announcement today! pic.twitter.com/7KVoCtVQpp — LetsCinema (@letscinema) November 5, 2022

