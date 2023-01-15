Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. The former has dropped new pictures on the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi 2023. Ram Charan’s pregnant wife is not just looking beautiful in the embellished outfit, but she can even be seen trying to hide her growing baby bump. Upasana mentioned in her post, “This Sankranthi for me all is about celebrating motherhood & new beginnings for all of us.” Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela Are Expecting First Child! Chiranjeevi Shares the Good News on Social Media.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela Pics

