Ukrainian actress Maria Riaboshapka has been paired opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the upcoming film Prince. Helmed by Anudeep KV, the actress shared a post citing that she is pleased to work with this team and is also looking forward for the film’s theatrical release in October. Prince: Sivakarthikeyan and Maria Ryaboshapka’s Film to Release in Theatres on Diwali 2022 (Watch Video).

Maria Riaboshapka’s Tweet

I've been in India for 4 months now and have been working on the #SK20 project with @Siva_Kartikeyan. I am very pleased to work with this team and I am waiting for the movie premiere in October at the Diwali festival.https://t.co/Ffn4QGoUsQ#mariariaboshapka #withlovemaria pic.twitter.com/42T27dBMiI — Maria Riaboshapka (@RiaboshapkaM) July 10, 2022

