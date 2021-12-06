The makers of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 have been treating fans from the past few days by dropping intriguing posters of Allu Arjun. And it all hyped up when the team released a special tease video for fans ahead of the grand trailer launch that is set to happen today (December 6) at 6.03pm. In that tease, one would have also managed to spot Fahadh Faasil who is all set to make his Tollywood debut with this film helmed by Sukumar. Well, right now ‘Pushpa Trailer Day’ is trending big time on Twitter as the makers have dropped another mass poster of Allu Arjun who’d be seen portraying the character Pushpa Raj in the movie. In this poster, he is seen standing on the top side of a truck and there is a load of things been tied up as seen in the backdrop. He is dressed up in a checked shirt and paired with a lungi that has been half-folded and he is looking at a distant.

Allu Arjun in Pushpa

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)