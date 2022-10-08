Actress Lakshmi Manchu celebrates her 45th birthday today, October 8. On this special day, Rakul Preet Singh shared a cool picture of them together and penned the sweetest birthday note for her on Instagram. Rakul mentioned in her post, “Happiest happiest bdayyyyy to my soul sista .. you are unapologetic , liberated , kindest and beautiful inside out .. always stay the way you are HRH ..” Lakshmi Manchu Makes It to 100 Most Beautiful Faces List by TC Candler.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Birthday Post For Lakshmi Manchu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

