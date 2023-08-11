Recently, the makers of Ramachandra Boss & Co released the official teaser. Navin Pauly's upcoming comedy heist film talks about a common man and his master plan for Amar palace. Ramachandra Boss & Co, directed by Haneef Adeni, is an action-packed comedy film centered around a heist. Aarsha Chandini Baiju and Mamitha Baiju play the lead female role in the film. Vinay Forrt, Jaffer Idukki, Vijilesh, and Balu Varghese form the rest of the principal cast of Ramachandra Boss & Co. Ramachandra Boss And Co: Navin Pauly Looks Cool and Stylish in Haneef Adeni’s Comedy Heist Film (View Poster).

Check Out Ramachandra Bose and Co's Teaser Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)