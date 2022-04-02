Makers of Ravi Teja's Ramarao on Duty took to social media on the occasion of Ugadi 2022 and unveiled an update about the movie. The first single from the action-thriller to be announced soon. The synopsis of the movie reads, "It is about Ramarao, an honest civil servant, who is on mission to eradicate corruption to help the people suffering from poverty." Ramarao on Duty is scheduled to release in theatres on June 17. Ramarao on Duty: Makers of Ravi Teja’s Upcoming Action Thriller Unveil New Poster on His Birthday!

