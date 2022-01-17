Ram Pothineni's next which was tentatively called RAPO19 has finally got a title. This much-awaited project, which is being helmed by filmmaker N Lingusamy is now The Warrior. Along with this, the makers today also dropped the first look poster of the film and it sees Ram in a cop avatar.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)