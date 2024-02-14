Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna recently shared two selfies with her social media followers. "Just checking in with you guysss," she wrote, apologising for her absence from social media due to a hectic work schedule and a slight illness. She expressed how much she missed her fans and asked them to share their experiences since they last spoke. She also inquired about their Valentine's Day plans and requested positive comments only. Rashmika Mandanna’s Adorable Caption Adds Charm to Goofy Moments With Friends, Check Animal Actress’ Latest Post on Insta!.

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)