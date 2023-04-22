Arjun Ashokan played the character Sinu Solomon in the film Romancham and the famous head-shake made fans also try it in real. Well, team Rajasthan Royals too is onboard for copying this fun mannerism and there’s proof. Sanju Samson shared a video featuring himself and his teammates who do ‘Romanjification’ and it’s fun to watch. Romancham Movie Review: Soubin Shahir's Spooky Buddy-Comedy is an Absolute Laugh-Riot!

Team Rajasthan Royals’ Romanjification’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanju V Samson (@imsanjusamson)

Arjun Ashokan In Romancham

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)