There’s just few days left for the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR and the team is currently busy with the promotions of the upcoming magnum opus. Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR along with the film’s director were in Delhi to promote RRR and Aamir Khan too attended the promotional event. Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist was seen acing the “Naatu Naatu” hook step along with the film’s lead stars and the video of the same has gone viral on the internet.

Watch Aamir Khan Dancing To RRR’s Naatu Naatu Song:

