Variance Films is planning to bank on the new-found popularity of RRR. Ahead of the Oscars event on March 12, SS Rajamouli directorial is releasing in over 200 theatres in USA from March 3. Not just that, the makers have released a new trailer also. While the news impressed fans what impressed them more was the way the new trailer was cut for 2023 Oscar campaign. The one minute and forty seven seconds trailer look more interesting. RRR is helmed by SS Rajamouli. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles alongside Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in important roles. GMA3: Ram Charan Talks About RRR’s International Success, ‘Naatu Naatu’ Song Earning Oscar Nomination, Wifey Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s Pregnancy and More on Good Morning America (Watch Video).

Check The Tweet Which Was Posted:

#RRR FINAL TRAILER Let the CelebRRRation begin! S.S. Rajamouli's masterpiece #RRRMovie is roaring back to over 200 theaters nationwide starting March 3rd. Tickets and theater list here: https://t.co/VUSJeHFLGW #RRRforOscars @sarigamacinemas pic.twitter.com/5xtqbQFKjJ — Variance Films (@VarianceFilms) February 22, 2023

