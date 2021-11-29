The trailer of RRR was highly-awaited and that long wait will finally come to an end on December 3. Yes, the makers of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn starrer have shared the big update and confirmed about the release of RRR trailer. It is indeed going to be a celebration day. While sharing the big news of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, the makers captioned it as, “Get ready for the BIGGEST BLAST… TRAILER out on December 3rd. Don’t keep calm, let the celebrations begin!”

Update On RRR Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)