Sai Pallavi is in legal trouble. As the actress while promoting her latest movie Virata Parvam compared the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits with cow vigilantism in an interview with the Great Andhra website. Drawing a parallel between the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir Valley in 1990s and those by cow vigilantes, she said 'no one should be hurt on the lines of religion'. And well, for this, a case has been filed against the actress in Hyderabad for hurting sentiments. Virata Parvam Trailer: Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi's Intense Love Saga Is High on Violence and Emotions (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

Bajrangdal Vidyanagar Jilla Samyojak @akhilsindole ji & @AbhishekKurma Balopasama Kendra pramukh filed a case against Sai Pallavi at Sultanbazar PS 🚩@Sai_Pallavi92 apologize to whole country especially Kashmiri Hindus for your derogatory remarks or else it will get worse. pic.twitter.com/aIUc1THVG3 — Bajrangdal Bhagyanagar (@BJDLBhagyanagar) June 16, 2022

