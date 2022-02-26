Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been winnings with her works, both onscreen and off screen. The actress has received the 'Champions of Change Telangana 2021' award and even shared a picture of her medal with her fans on social media. This award is for promoting community service and social development and the actress did it through Pratyusha Support.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

