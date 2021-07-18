Tamil star Siddharth took to Twitter and shared a screengrab of a video that claimed that he is dead. Not just this, but the actor also added that he had reported the video to YouTube long back but their response was meh. The video in question on YT reads ’10 South Indian Celebrities Who Died Young.'

Siddharth:

I reported to youtube about this video claiming I'm dead. Many years ago. They replied "Sorry there seems to be no problem with this video". Me : ada paavi 🥺 https://t.co/3rOUWiocIv — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 18, 2021

