The makers of Sita Ramam have released a new poster today to introduce the character of Gautham Menon as Major Selvan from the film. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie is set against the backdrop of the 1965 war and stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. Sita Ramam Song Oh Sita Hey Rama: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur Weave Love in This Pleasing Number (Watch Lyrical Video).

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)