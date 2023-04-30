Sivakarthikeyan took to his micro-blogging site on April 30 and announced break from Twitter. Without revealing the reason, the actor informed fans that he will be off Twitter for a while, but 'will be back soon'. "P.S: All updates on the films will be shared here by my team," he captioned his Tweet. Ayalaan: Sivakarthikeyan Drops Glimpse of His Sci-fi Entertainer With an Alien and It Looks Promising (Watch Video).

Sivakarthikeyan Is Off Twitter:

My dear brothers and sisters, I am taking a break from twitter for a while. Take care, and i will be back soon 👍😊 P.S: All updates on the films will be shared here by my team. pic.twitter.com/Nf4fdqXRTy — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) April 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)