The makers of Skanda–The Attacker have released the promo of the song “Nee Chuttu Chuttu”. The glimpse of this lyrical video features film’s lead pair Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela setting the dance floor on fire with their sexy moves. With this teaser, the makers even confirmed that the full song of “Nee Chuttu Chuttu” will be dropped on August 3 at 9.36am. Skanda The Attacker: Title Glimpse of Ram Pothineni- Sreeleela’s Film Unveiled, Film To Hit Theatres on September 15 (Watch Video).

Watch The Promo Video Of “Nee Chuttu Chuttu” Below:

