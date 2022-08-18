SSMB 28 is finally seeing it's release date which is April 28, 2023. It stars Mahesh Babu, Samyuktha Menon and Pooja Hegde and is directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

View Tweet Here:

MAHESH BABU - TRIVIKRAM: RELEASE DATE LOCKED... One of the biggest combinations - #MaheshBabu and director #Trivikram - have finalised the release date of #SSMB28: 28 April 2023... Costars #PoojaHegde... Produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations. #SSMB28From28April pic.twitter.com/NYq0By8G69 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2022

