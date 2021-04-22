Aaranmanai 3's motion poster is out and it looks quite interesting. Arya, Rashi Khanna and late actor Vivekh are some of the key characters in the film. The video evokes the right response and does make you feel a bit creepy.

Check out the motion poster here...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)