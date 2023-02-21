Suresh Gopi has reacted to his recent viral clip that in which he is heard talking about having no love for ‘non-believers’. The actor shared a post on Instagram and issued clarification about this clip. He stated in his post, “I have come across a circulating video clip taken from one of my recent speeches, but it has been edited without proper context. I wanted to address this issue as soon as I became aware of it.” The Malayalam actor even mentioned, “I’m not disrespecting the valuable, sensible and thoughtful thinking of non-believers or atheists, and never will. I haven’t spoken of them, and my speech has been cut into pieces to satisfy their venomous desire to deflect my idea.” Suresh Gopi Claims He Has No Love for 'Non-Believers' and Will Pray for Their Total 'Destruction' in Viral Video - Watch.

Suresh Gopi Issues Clarification

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suressh Gopi (@sureshgopi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)