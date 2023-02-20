Actor-politician Suresh Gopi, affiliated politically with BJP, has landed himself in a new controversy when a video clip of the actor from a recent event went viral. In the video, the former MP is heard saying in Malayalam that he has no love for the 'non-believers' (which social media users are claiming is a dig at the CPI-M party) who trample with the beliefs and rights of the believers. He went on the say, "I will not pardon any power that threatens to harm the rights of a believer. I'll pray for their total destruction before the temple. Everyone should do that." Malayalam Actor Suresh Gopi’s Brother Arrested By Coimbatore’s Crime Branch In Property Fraud Case.

Watch the Viral Video below:

