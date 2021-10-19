Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam, written and directed by Senna Hegde, won second best film and best story in the 51st Kerala State Film Awards. The makers have dropped the film’s trailer and this family drama promises rib-tickling and heart-melting moments. The film is set in a town of North Kerala, Kanhangad, and from the language, costume, every other detail is presented as per the region. The trailer highlights a young couple is about to get engaged. But ahead of the ceremony lot of drama starts to unfold. The film is all set to be streamed on SonyLIV soon!

Watch The Trailer Of Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam Below:

