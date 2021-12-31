Valimai happens to be one of the most awaited movies of 2022 starring Ajith. Also, Valimai's trailer has confirmed that the flick will be high on action and thrills. Having said that, now ahead of its release at the theatres on Pongol 2022, the movie has been given a green signal by CBFC, as it has been censored with a U/A certificate. FYI, the run time of Valimai is 2 hours, 58 minutes.

Valimai Gets U/A Certificate:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)