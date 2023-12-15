Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are currently enjoying a vacation in Finland. Varun took to Instagram to share some beautiful pre-wedding pictures, extending heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife. He penned a sweet note, expressing, “Happy birthday baby! Thank you for being you and brightening up my world.” Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Enjoy Skiing During Their Honeymoon in Snowy Finland (See Pic).

Varun Tej’s Birthday Post For Lavanya Tripathi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)