Melting hearts, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, celebrated February 14, i.e Valentine's Day, in quite an aww-adorable way! The lovebirds took to social media, sharing heartwarming pictures and expressing their gratitude for their journey together. Their love album also featured their kids, Uyir and Ulag. "Blessed to have Come a long way with sooo much of moments to cherish in our old age," a part of Shivan's caption reads. Sara Ali Khan Shares Plight of Every Single Girl on Valentine's Day and It'll Make You ROFL (Watch Video).

Vignesh Shivan's Valentine's Day Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Nayanthara's Cute V-Day Wish on Insta:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)