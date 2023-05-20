Arjun Bijlani is one of the hottest actors in the television world and has been a part of the Hindi TV industry for a very long time now. The handsome actor is known for his charming personality and can make anyone go weak in the knees with his dashing looks. We simply can't deny his charm and personality. Can you? We, bet you can't.Arjun Bijlani Shares Photos from His Switzerland Getaway With Wife and Kid!

Well, we also know that Arjun is happily married to Neha Swami and they celebrate 10 years of marriage on May 20. We must say whenever this couple post any picture, it is always lovely and refreshing to see them. More than husband-wife, they are partners for life and they love to share pictures with fans. So, if you have missed any don't worry we are here to help. Arjun Bijlani To Ring in Birthday In Goa With Wife Neha Swamy and Son Ayaan.

Here are 5 such Instagram post which are perfect! Let's check out of their posts here and do let us know which one is your favorite:

Flag Ship Couple? Hell yeah

Love Is In The Air

Travel Buddy For Sure

Too Cute

Monday Motivation? So True

The Desi Look On Point

Family Goal

