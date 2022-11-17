Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been entertaining the masses and now, the show will present a surprise for its fans. Starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who essay the roles of Ram and Priya will now witness an adorable banter between the two. Priya will also be seen in a brand new look which hints towards Ram hiring Priya as his personal assistant at work. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Promo: Priya Finally Exposes Nandini in Front of Ram! (Watch Video).

Take a look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)