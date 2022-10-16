Star Plus show Banni Chow Home Delivery will soon be introducing a new drama. Yuvan will become a rockstar with Banni’s motivation. According to a sneak peek shared by the channel, Banni will go to congratulate Yuvan but he will be thronged by a group of girls. Banni will feel insecure. Does this mean that Banni and Yuvan will part ways? Let’s wait and watch! Banni Chow Home Delivery Spoiler Update: Wedding Preparations Begin As Banni Finally Agrees To Marry Yuvan!

Take a look at the sneak peek shared by Star Plus:

Yuvaan ko rockstar banaana tha Banni ka sapna. Lekin kya ab Yuvaan ki safalta hi le jaayegi Banni ko usse door? Dekhiye, #BanniChowHomeDelivery, aaj se, raat 9 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par.#UlkaGupta #PravishtMishra @arjitaneja pic.twitter.com/HaET5xvWLd — StarPlus (@StarPlus) October 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)