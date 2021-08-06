The "Desh mere" track from Bhuj: The Pride Of India sets the tune right for the upcoming Independence Day of India. It's an ode to all the martyred soldiers and their unconditional love for their country. It is sung beautifully and with a lot of feelings by Arijit Singh while the music is by Arko. Bhuj: The Pride Of India releases on Disney+Hotstar on August 13.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)