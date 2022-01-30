The countdown has begun and anyone among the top five i.e Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal might win Bigg Boss 15. Ahead of the show's finale, we've got our hands on a video featuring ex-winner Shweta Tiwari who while replying to the paps accidentally said, "Winner ka naam nahi bata sakti, Tejasswi ya Shamita ya Pratik bhi ho sakta hai." So, are they the top three?

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CineRiser (@cineriserofficial)

