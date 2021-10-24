On tonight's (October 24) Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, we will see Salman Khan slamming Karan Kundrra for indulging in a violent fight with Pratik Sehajpal. FYI, it had so happened that during a task, Karan had pinned down Pratik. However, Sehajpal did not make a fuss out of the situation. Salman will give Kundrra a reality check, to which, Karan will be seen getting teary-eyed. He also apologies to Pratik.

