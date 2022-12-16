Sajid Khan’s recent incident in Bigg Boss 16, where he tried to tease Abdu Rozik by writing ‘I Love Ta*ti’ on his back has not gone down well with the netizens. The ardent fans of the show think that his behavior with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik is hypocritical and call him the worst contestant of the house. Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Is Guaranteed to Stay on Salman Khan's Reality Show Till January 15, 2023.

Fans Of The Show Call Sajid ‘Chacha Of The House’

One of this worst chacha type those annoying typical indian chachas who advise when no one even asked for it is SAJID KHAN pls kick him out ! Worst contestant always taunting and making everything n everyone his business instead of minding his own #AbduRozik #SajidKhan — Whoisthatgirl (@justhuman6006) December 16, 2022

Sajid Is Manipulative

Sajid breaking pure bond purposely He is the who is being goody goody and behaving doing good to others But fact is he is manipulative NIMDU IS PURE — _ơɱཞཞ (@Aish_AK47) December 16, 2022

Nimrit And Abdu Have A Pure Bond

People targeting Nimrit should see this.. Both Nimrit and Abdu are clear with their feelings..they don't need to stop talking or break the bond just to prove a point to Sajid or anyone.. Shalin pyaar me kutta hai.. Abdu nahi#AbduRozik𓃵#NimritKaurAhluwalia𓃵#ShivThakre𓃵 https://t.co/roL4DHN7xI — Jayyyyy (@Joydeep24530413) December 16, 2022

Sajid Makes Relationship For Footage

@ColorsTV @BiggBoss @NimritAhluwalia Sajid Khan ko safe nhi kiya or nimrit ko safe Kiya to jal rahi hai Sajid Khan ki unhe lag raha hai ki abdu se futtej ke liye friendship ki hai but aesa nhi hai dono ek dusre ko like karte hai same on you Sajid khan — Sonu Gohil (@SonuGohil10) December 16, 2022

Sajid Has Betrayed

Yess, he's sensing something fishy in Sajid's behaviour & choices these days, It's just that he trusted him a lot & saw him as a good friend,hence he's not able to digest the fact that Sajid is actually betraying him — Sanskriti♡ (@ISG1439) December 16, 2022

