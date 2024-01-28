Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 finale kicks off at 6 PM on Colors TV. As excitement reaches its peak for the season's winner to be crowned, contestants Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra set the stage ablaze with their moves on ''Haan Main Galat'' song from the movie Love Aaj Kal. The performance looks cool, and their flawless dance moves simply set the stage on fire, adding a bit of spice and glamour to the night. Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Former Contestants Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Others Unite for the Big Night (Watch Video).

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's Dance Performance:

