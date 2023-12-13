In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, Isha Malviya reveals that ex-boyfriend, Abhishek Kumar 'slapped' her in a club. The actress was talking with Vicky Jain in the garden. She said that on New Year's, they went to a club together. "After we got in, I met my friends and introduced him as my boyfriend," she said. Isha also said that Abhishek was 'shocked' to see she had so many friends. "When he asked me about them, I said, 'Yes, I know these girls.' I'm not sure why, but after that, he slapped me really hard in the club," she told Vicky, shocking him. Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Pushes Ex Abhishek Kumar During Immunity Task (Watch Promo Video).

Isha Reveals Ex-Boyfriend Abhishek Slapped Her At a Party:

