The dynamics between Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra have shifted since Ayesha Khan entered Bigg Boss as a wild card. In a recent promo for an upcoming episode shows, Salman Khan was seen reprimanding Munawar for portraying Mannara as "needy and desperate" on national televison. Salman pointed out Munawar's double standard, while he claimed Mannara lacked humour when teased, his own humour vanished when she responded similarly. Salman also highlighted how others supported Munawar but ignored Mannara pointedly. The unfairness is evident, and Salman's intervention added spice to the situation! Bigg Boss 17: Did Vicky Jain Nearly Slap Wife Ankita Lokhande During an Argument? (Watch Video).

Salman Discusses Munawar and Mannara's Friendship:

