Munawar Faruqui clinched the Bigg Boss 17 title after defeating Abhishek Kumar in the finale. The stand-up comedian hailing from Mumbai's Dongri area, was awarded a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh along with a car for his victory. Upon returning to Dongri with his trophy, Faruqui was greeted with a grand reception by fans. A video capturing the moment showcases Munawar surrounded by enthusiastic supporters, proudly displaying his Bigg Boss trophy. Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Munawar Faruqui Lifts the Winner's Trophy, Beats Abhishek Kumar.

Munawar Faruqui Receives Grand Welcome in Dongri:

