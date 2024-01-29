In a thrilling culmination of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10, hosted by superstar Kiccha Sudeep, Karthik Mahesh emerged victorious by lifting the coveted trophy. The intense finale, broadcasted on Colors Kannada and JioCinema, witnessed Karthik triumph over fellow contestant Drone Prathap, securing a grand prize of Rs 50 lakh, in addition to a brand new car and an electric scooter. Among the other finalists were Vinay Gowda, Varthur Santhosh, and Sangeetha Sringeri, adding to the suspense and excitement of the season's conclusion. Munawar Faruqui Poses With Salman Khan After Winning Bigg Boss 17, Says ‘Trophy Aakhir Dongri Aa Hi Gayi’ As He Thanks Fans for Their Support.

Karthik Mahesh Wins Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10:

