Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh tied the knot on December 14 in an intimate ceremony. The actress has shared a new picture with her husband on Instagram and captioned it as, “Aap humari Jaan ban gaye”. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Wedding: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Actress Wins Post-Wedding Ring Ritual Game With Hubby Shanawaz Shaikh (Watch Video).

Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Shanawaz Shaikh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)