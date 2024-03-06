Get ready for another dose of culinary delight with celebrity chef Ranveer Brar! His show Family Table on EPIC ON welcomes a new star guest this week. On tonight's (March 6) episode, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh brings her 'Kashmiri Zayka' (flavour) to the table. The channel has released a fun and mouthwatering promo, promising a delicious episode. FYI, the celebrity guests on the show will see how well the families recreate their fave dishes in the competition. Tune in! Family Table: Here’s How To Watch Chef Ranveer Brar’s Culinary Reality Show Online!

Fatima Sana Shaikh on Family Table

