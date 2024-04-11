Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar celebrate their first Eid with son Zehaan. Just days ago, they unveiled Zehaan’s face with pictures from the Great Mosque of Mecca. On this sacred occasion of Eid, the actress has shared an adorable photo of their 11-month-old munchkin and wished everyone saying ‘Eid Mubarak World’. She even mentioned, “10th April we completed a blessed month of Ramadan and my Zehaan turned 11 months young. Alhamdulillah.” ‘Eid Mubarak!’ Jr NTR, Urmila Matondkar, Emraan Hashmi and Other Celebs Extend Eid 2024 Greetings to Fans.

Gauahar Khan’s Eid 2024 Celebration

