Recently, Heeranmandi actresses Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Manisha Koirala were spotted together in Mumbai. They were seen at Mahalaxmi Race Course Restaurant, dressed beautifully in ethnic wear. Smiling and posing for paparazzi, they later departed in a cart. Heeramandi, a series by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is garnering significant anticipation and is set to release on Netflix soon. Heeramandi: Sonakshi Sinha Flaunts Her ‘Phool Power’ in Pink Sharara Suit for Promotions of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Series (View Pics).

Heeramandi Actresses Seen Together In Mumbai City

