Star Plus' show Imlie has been presenting some very interesting episodes. Soon, Imlie will be seen taking responsibility for a business deal wherein foreign delegates will be meeting the family. When they arrive, Imlie will serve them water and she will be perceived as a maid. When they meet Cheeni, they assume that she is the daughter-in-law of the house. Cheeni will take advantage of this situation and will plot a plan that Imlie is humiliated however, Imlie will win the hearts of the guests. India Forums posted the spoiler on its social media handle. BARC TRP Ratings of Hindi Serials for This Week 2022: Anupamaa Rules the Top Position; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Newly Launched Faltu Follow the Lead!

Take a look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)